Over my career it has been an honor and a privilege for me to be invited to participate in site visits to review the progress, productivity, and impact at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as well as at NCI-designated cancer centers.

For example, in March of 1999 I was asked to serve as part of a review of the Laboratory of Cell Biology at NIH/NCI that was headed by Dr. Michael M. Gottesman who was also a long-time serving Deputy Director at the NIH. I returned several times for more of these site visits at this NIH/NCI Laboratory including in June of 2010 and most recently in March of 2019. I was a reviewer of NCI Intramural Programs in Medical Oncology in July of 2014.

These site visits showed me how the internal NCI programs and activities are peer-reviewed by the external scientific and medical communities. The program for such a site visit includes presentations by the Laboratory head that includes history and highlights of progress on scientific accomplishments. There are presentations by the investigators (group leaders) whose laboratory efforts are part of the specific national Lab under review.

The outcome of reviews of NCI Laboratories and specific research programs within them is continue, grow, or phase out based on accomplishments and future plans. The reviews are rigorous and the accomplishments have been impactful. It is a great experience to hear from leaders such as Dr. Gottesman how we have interrogated drug resistance in cancer at the NCI through a family of proteins that pump the chemotherapy or other targeted therapy out of the cancer cells. Such fundamental discoveries are needed before the field can begin to develop ways of overcoming such drug resistance. As things evolved, there are drugs that inhibit the multi-drug resistance pumps but they proved too toxic because they lower blood pressure too much, and so efforts have pursued other drugs that are less toxic. The work is important because the mechanisms affect many FDA-approved drugs and the resistance can be overcome.

On one of these site visits I recall serving with Dr. John Minna who raised a very important question with our panel: “what research should the NCI be doing?” The answer and consensus was that NCI should be asking the big important questions, should be boldly pursuing a cure for cancer, and should be approaching problems in ways no one else can. This is a perspective the public needs to have about the greatest taxpayer-supported research program in the world ever organized to address the burden of cancer. There are many examples throughout NIH and NCI, each a national treasure of accomplishments and impact.

The NCI approves cancer centers in the US with an NCI-designation when the center has met certain standards that span success with peer-reviewed funding, discovery research with publications in top tier journals, innovative clinical trials, impact on the community, and impact on the practice of oncology.

Over the last 15 years, I have participated in 15 so-called NCI Cancer Center Support Grant (CCSG) site visits as a reviewer and several as a program leader within a cancer center. Specific centers I have visited and reviewed include Moffitt Cancer Center, Northwestern Lurie Cancer Center twice, MSKCC, Duke Cancer Institute, Washington University Siteman Cancer Center, USC twice, University of Michigan, Roswell Park Cancer Center, MDACC, Ohio State, University of Arizona, University of Indiana, and Columbia University.

Some memorable highlights include hearing from Lee Moffitt in Florida, learning of multiple FDA approvals at MSKCC, and meeting Jim Allison at MDACC about 3-4 months after he won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Hearing him present his program at the site visit was a one-of-a-kind treat in itself. Each center is unique in its history, accomplishments, and national impact in the overall national cancer program.

These NCI cancer center support grant site visits occur over 3 days and involve much work ahead of time reviewing parts of typically a 1500 - 2000 page grant involving hundreds of physicians and scientists and over 50 reviewed and scored components at each center. Before the meeting, all reviewers are asked to read a 30 page overview section of the cancer center in addition to the sections they are assigned to review. Each reviewed component is reviewed by 2-4 experts or more in the case of clinical trials components.

The panels include experts in every component and patient advocates. The site visits include peers from around the country such as cancer center directors, deputy or associate directors and program leaders. Reviewers come prepared with written critiques that address metrics, review of scientific focus, strategies, accomplishments, leadership and budget.

The evening before the site visit the review panel meets for several hours to discuss each component of the cancer center having formed opinions from the written document. There is also preparation for specific questions that will be asked based on identification of key scientific issues, leadership issues, issues with metrics or future plans.

On the second day, the panel visits the cancer center, observes oral presentations, posters of core facilities, tours facilities and clinical trial offices with opportunities for questions and discussion throughout the day. The evening of the second day involves the panel re-reviewing each component, editing and finalizing written comments based on what was found and discussed at the site visit. The 3rd day involves final comments on each component and official voting for scores including overall score, budget recommendations and number of years (usually 5).

The reviews are extremely rigorous and the metrics are well-known by applicants and reviewers alike. The most important aspect of a site visit is for reviewers to see the impact of the science and translation with evidence for value added by the cancer center. Such evidence includes collaboration among faculty members who normally would not interact. Evidence of joint publications, use of core facilities that support use of innovative technologies, success in use of pilot funding to grow research programs and compete for government and foundation grants, career development with leadership and podium presentations at national meetings, impact on community for cancer screening and addressing community concerns, quality of clinical trials and their patient enrollment, impact on practice guidelines and FDA drug approvals. Process and events that bring people together are important. The presentations and evidence of accomplishments are seen by the national peer panel and during the visit many questions and clarifications are made.

A picture emerges of the heart and soul of a cancer center, how it operates, achieves progress and importantly what the future plans are. This picture justifies taxpayer support of impactful rigorously reviewed cancer programs and the NCI-designation is a stamp of approval that matters for reputation of academic centers across the US, public confidence in the care, access to the highest standards of research, translation, clinical trials, and community impact. Cancer centers are about value added, the glue that brings people together, and the resources that launch interdisciplinary collaborations that lead to breakthrough discoveries. Education and training the next generation represent important areas of focus at cancer centers.

Cancer centers leverage competitive cancer focused grants from NIH, NCI, Foundations to gain other very important sources of support that sustain their activities and impact. The actual amount of money for a typical CCSG application is a few million dollars annually to support the fifty-plus components that enable collaborative breakthrough discoveries, support programmatic activities, shared resources, clinical trials, cancer tissue banks and community outreach.

So in addition to competitive grants, successful cancer centers rely on other sources of support including their institutions (universities, hospitals and health systems), philanthropy and state support.

NCI site visits at cancer centers feature comments by institutional leaders (University Presidents, Provosts, Deans, health system CEO’s) with opportunity to describe their meaningful support of the cancer centers through space, cancer center director authorities, philanthropy and specific defined financial commitments to cancer centers to develop and sustain their vision and mission. Site visits often include officials from the state including governors, or legislators who speak about other taxpayer funds from states that support cancer center.

The cancer research community nationally is very interactive and collaborative. Site visits help leaders whether they are applicants or peer-reviewers meet each other and interact regularly through the peer review process. Exchange of knowledge, strategies, and ways of increasing impact are part of the evolution of cancer c enters in real-time and this is greatly facilitated by site visits.

These are very important aspects of the face-to-face site visits between cancer center administrative, programatic, clinical research and shared resource leaders and the institutional and state representatives. There are many resources, estimated at many billions of dollars nationally that are directed at successful cancer centers to leverage the stamp of approval in NCI designation.

People make the time to do this in person because it is valuable service that is part of the crown jewel and national resource that is the NCI cancer centers program. That level of commitment, accountability, and collaboration is what makes the national cancer program second to none in the world. The site visits ensure an extremely rigorous, transparent peer-review process with important aspects of leveraged support that go well beyond the dollars provided by the US government.

Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD, FACP

Barrington, Rhode Island