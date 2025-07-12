Today, Friday 11, 2025, I was inspired by some cancer center director colleagues to review the National Cancer Act of 1971. In particular, why we have it, what does it mean, what has it led to, and where are we today?

In 2021, the NIH celebrated the 50th anniversary of the National Cancer Act.

In 1971 cancer rates had risen and cancer had become a leading cause of death in the US. It was a public health concern.

Here is a summary taken from NCI’s website that describes the National Cancer Act of 1971:

“Summary

Senate Bill 1828 — Enacted December 23, 1971 (P.L. 92-218)

This bill strengthened NCI in carrying out the national effort against cancer by creating the National Cancer Program. It mandated the following:

The program be developed by the NCI director with the advice of the National Cancer Advisory Board (NCAB), a presidentially appointed committee of 18 members, including both distinguished scientists and laypersons from the general public. The NCAB also includes ex officio members from other government agencies.

A three-member panel, the President’s Cancer Panel (PCP), review the program by holding periodic public hearings and submitting an annual progress report directly to the President.

The annual budget of NCI, called the bypass budget, be submitted directly to the President, bypassing traditional approval by the NIH or the Department of Health and Human Services required of other NIH institutes.

The NCI director and members of the NCAB and PCP be presidential appointees.

The director of NCI was given additional authorities, in consultation with NCAB, under the act that include:

Create new cancer centers and manpower training programs

Appoint advisory committees, allowing the director to explore new issues/opportunities

Expand the physical location at NIH and other research facilities across the country

Award contracts for research

Collaborate with other federal, state, or local public agencies and private industry

Conduct cancer control activities

Establish an international cancer research data bank that collects, catalogues, stores, and disseminates results of cancer research

Award research grants”

The vote that passed the National Cancer Act is interesting to look at as it is from a different era with high consensus. The vote was overwhelmingly in favor and clearly bipartisan. The late distinguished Senators Ted Kennedy (D) and Bob Dole (R) both of whom later died of glioblastoma and prostate cancer, respectively, voted for it. Cancer doesn’t care about political affiliation or pick and choose. Everyone is affected in some way by cancer.

The actual text of the National Cancer Act of 1971, also referred to as Public Law 92-218 can be seen here.

The National Cancer Act provided for certain administrative authorities and organizational structures for the NCI, its director, its advisory groups (including how often they must meet) and its budget process.

The motivation is summarized as the findings that led to the Act along with the stated purpose of the National Cancer Act of 1971:

“Findings and Declaration of Purpose

SEC. 2.

(a) The Congress finds and declares:

(1) that the incidence of cancer is increasing and cancer is the disease which is the major health concern of Americans today;

(2) that new scientific leads, if comprehensively and energetically exploited, may significantly advance the time when more adequate preventive and therapeutic capabilities are available to cope with cancer;

(3) that cancer is a leading cause of death in the United States;

(4) that the present state of our understanding of cancer is a consequence of broad advances across the full scope of the biomedical sciences;

(5) that a great opportunity is offered as a result of recent advances in the knowledge of this dread disease to conduct energetically a national program against cancer;

(6) that in order to provide for the most effective attack on cancer it is important to use all of the biomedical resources of the National Institutes of Health; and

(7) that the programs of the research institutes which comprise the National Institutes of Health have made it possible to bring into being the most productive scientific community centered upon health and disease that the world has ever known.

(b) It is the purpose of this act to enlarge the authorities of the National Cancer Institute and the National Institutes of Health in order to advance the national effort against cancer.”

The 23-member National Cancer Advisory Board (NCAB) and the 3 member President’s Cancer Panel are described and charged in the National Cancer Act of 1971.

The NCAB has some standing official members and 18 members appointed by the President that include no more than 12 physicians and scientists and not more than 8 members from the general public. The NCAB meets at the call of the NCI Director and not less than 4-times per year according to Public Law 92-218 (the National Cancer Act of 1971). In 2025, the NCAB has held one virtual meeting on June 10, 2025.

Regarding the President’s Cancer Panel:

“The Panel shall monitor the development and execution of the National Cancer Program under this section, and shall report directly to the President. Any delays or blockages in rapid execution of the Program shall immediately be brought to the attention of the President.”

It further states “At the request of the President, it shall submit for his consideration a list of names of persons for consideration for appointment as Director of the National Cancer Institute.”

Here is more information on the members of the President’s Cancer Panel, both living and deceased. According to Public Law 92-218, the President’s Cancer Panel should meet no less than 12 times per year. Based on publicly available information, it doesn’t appear that the President’s Cancer Panel has been meeting as expected.

The National Cancer Act of 1971 describes broad authorities and expectations of the NCI Director in executing the National Cancer Program.

It builds upon the Public Health Service Act of 1944 whose Title IV described

“Title IV continues the existence and functions of the National Cancer Institute and makes it a part of the National Institute of Health. The functions of the National Cancer Institute and the National Cancer Advisory Council have chiefly to do with conduct and fostering of research. The law preserves the identity of the Institute, in recognition of its function in centralizing and unifying the attack upon this disease.”

By 1971, the National Cancer Act described the “National Cancer Program

SEC. 3.

(a) Part A of title IV of the Public Health Service Act is amended by adding after section 406 the following new sections:

SEC. 407.

(a) The director of the National Cancer Institute shall coordinate all of the activities of the National Institutes of Health relating to cancer with the National Cancer Program.

(b) In carrying out the National Cancer program, the director of the National Cancer Institute shall:

(1) With the advice of the National Cancer Advisory Board, plan and develop an expanded, intensified, and coordinated cancer research program encompassing the programs of the National Cancer Institute, related programs of the other research institutes, and other federal and nonfederal programs.

(2) Expeditiously utilize existing research facilities and personnel of the National Institutes of Health for accelerated exploration of opportunities in areas of special promise.

(3) Encourage and coordinate cancer research by industrial concerns where such concerns evidence a particular capability for such research.

(4) Collect, analyze, and disseminate all data useful in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer, including the establishment of an international cancer research data bank to collect, catalog, store, and disseminate insofar as feasible the results of cancer research undertaken in any country for the use of any person involved in cancer research in any country.

(5) Establish or support the large-scale production or distribution of specialized biological materials and other therapeutic substances for research and set standards of safety and care for persons using such materials.

(6) Support research in the cancer field outside the United States by highly qualified foreign nationals which research can be expected to inure to the benefit of the American people; support collaborative research involving American and foreign participants; and support the training of American scientists abroad and foreign scientists in the United States.

(7) Support appropriate manpower programs of training in fundamental sciences and clinical disciplines to provide an expanded and continuing manpower base from which to select investigators, physicians, and allied health professions personnel, for participation in clinical and basic research and treatment programs relating to cancer, including where appropriate the use of training stipends, fellowships, and career awards.

(8) Call special meetings of the National Cancer Advisory Board at such times and in such places as the director deems necessary in order to consult with, obtain advice from, or to secure the approval of projects, programs, or other actions to be undertaken without delay in order to gain maximum benefit from a new scientific or technical finding.

(9) (A) Prepare and submit, directly to the President for review and transmittal to Congress, an annual budget estimate for the National Cancer Program, after reasonable opportunity for comment (but without change) by the secretary, the director of the National Institutes of Health, and the National Cancer Advisory Board; and (B) receive from the President and the Office of Management and Budget directly all funds appropriated by Congress for obligation and expenditure by the National Cancer Institute.

Of historical interest and for perspective, this was the commitment to immediate impact on the national cancer program:

“National Cancer Research and Demonstration Centers

SEC. 408.

(a) The director of the National Cancer Institute is authorized to provide for the establishment of fifteen new centers for clinical research, training, and demonstration of advanced diagnostic and treatment methods relating to cancer. Such centers may be supported under subsection (b) or under any other applicable provision of law.

(b) The director of the National Cancer Institute, under policies established by the director of the National Institutes of Health and after consultation with the National Cancer Advisory Board, is authorized to enter into cooperative agreements with public or private nonprofit agencies or institutions to pay all or part of the cost of planning, establishing, or strengthening, and providing basic operating support for existing or new centers (including, but not limited to, centers established under subsection (a) for clinical research, training, and demonstration of advanced diagnostic and treatment methods relating to cancer. Federal payments under this subsection in support of such cooperative agreements may be used for (1) construction (notwithstanding any limitation under section 405), (2) staffing and other basic operating costs, including such patient care costs as are required for research, (3) training (including training for allied health professions personnel), and (4) demonstration purposes; but support under this subsection (other than support for construction) shall not exceed $5,000,000 per year per center. Support of a center under this section may be for a period of not to exceed three years and may be extended by the director of the National Cancer Institute for additional periods of not more than three years each, after review of the operations of such center by an appropriate scientific review group established by the director of the National Cancer Institute.”

The dollar amounts and periods of support have clearly evolved over the years but those investments in 1971 were quite substantial for the established cancer centers.

The NCI appropriations were “$500,000,000 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 1973; and $600,000,000 for the fiscal year ending June 30,1974.”

I have recently reviewed the budget appropriations for NIH and NCI going back to the 1930’s and uncovered an unexplained gap in the national investments over the last 20 years.

My recent article about the need for growth in NCI-designated cancer centers gives a sense of what has been built in terms of infrastructure both at NCI and the existing centers.

As a society we need to remember the investments of prior generations that have contributed to the nearly 20 million cancer survivors in the US, along with life-saving interventions through early detection, treatments and cures for cancer.

But the job is far from done. The mission is not accomplished. Why? The challenge is not technological like landing on the moon. It is cancer biology, tumor and host heterogeneity, selection pressures, evolution, immune evasion, toxicities, among others that have hindered more progress. Cancer is not one disease but rather hundreds of diseases with numerous cellular and molecular hallmarks. Our environment is polluted and our population doesn’t nearly enough have healthy life style to minimize risks of cancer (for many reasons that are well beyond individual responsibility in many cases).

The 2 million expected new diagnoses of cancer in the US in 2025 and over 600,000 deaths require renewed commitments and investments.

This is very urgent given the number of people who die each day from cancer in the US and given the scope of investments for two decades that haven’t kept up with inflation.

I listened to some comments made by 2019 Nobel Laureate Bill Kaelin who mentioned that 100 years ago the center of gravity for science and medicine (as were Nobel Prizes) was in Germany. With US government investments in science, technology, medicine and cancer research plus the influx of immigrants and their well-documented contributions, the US gained global leadership that has persisted to this day. However, the chain is being broken and there is a need for political intervention.

This should resonate with the Trump Administration and an America First Agenda. It should resonate with HHS Director Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya as well given that cancer is a disease of aging and for many of those afflicted, it has been turned from a death sentence to a more chronic disease with many survivors whose numbers are increasing.

We look towards a future where we understand the causes of cancer in different parts of the US, have effective cancer screening programs, can prevent certain cancers through early detection, life style modifications, vaccines such as the HPV vaccine or others that hold promise for kidney cancer or pancreatic cancer, preventative and therapeutic immunotherapy, and novel treatments and cures. Considering novel approaches that address cancer metabolism and less well studied causes such as the dark genome, genomic instability, and immune dysregulation are important areas for focus.

Delivering effective treatments individualized for each patient through Precision Oncology holds much promise. We must also strive to address disparities in cancer care and outcomes with attention to access to care and life-prolonging interventions.

We need to communicate better with the public about exciting advances that occur each year. We need to collaborate globally as instructed by the National Cancer Act of 1971. Cancer is a common enemy that affects republicans, democrats, different races and ethnicities. Fighting it brings hope to our species when people work collaboratively across the globe.

With some ray of hope for avoiding catastrophic cuts at NSF and NASA, there needs to be focus on the NIH and NCI. There is need for understanding of how we got here, where we should be with government and taxpayer investments in order to remain #1 in the world and to effectively address the burden from cancer in the US and globally. In this regard, it is worth it to revisit the National Cancer Act of 1971 to remember the bipartisanship, the strong investments, the progress since then and the remaining challenges ahead.

Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD, FACP

Barrington, Rhode Island