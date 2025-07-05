We are witnessing the fruits of research to prevent and cure cancer with the US approaching 20 million cancer survivors with over a hundred thousand lives saved each year. We also face in 2025 over 2 million new diagnoses of cancer and over 600,000 deaths from cancer in the US this year according to the American Cancer Society.

2025 has seen much turmoil with proposed drastic cuts (40%) in government funding US science for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to address waste with major reorganization NIH that have served the public for over a century, instability and adversarial relationships between government and academic institutions to improve transparency. The Trump Administration is addressing very important long-standing issues beyond government funded research, including public trust, chronic disease, balanced pursuit of truth and how the US sustains academic research as compared with the rest of the world.

As someone who has survived within academic medicine for 3 decades while making contributions to understanding cancer biology, discovering and bringing new effective drugs for patients with brain and other cancers, I want to see us seize the opportunity at hand to help patients. There’s never been a time with more technologies, tools, and insights into cancer causes, biology, models and insights for clinical translation. Precision Oncology is the future of Oncology. We are here because of strong national investments for 85 years in our national cancer program.

The US has led the world with new knowledge, treatments, and Nobel Prizes. The national infrastructure and investments have been a model for the world and unmatched. The contributions of immigrants from all over the world made us stronger. But national investments in NIH have not kept up with inflation for two decades. In the face of that reality, a 40% proposed cut of the NIH’s 50-billion-dollar budget sets us back when there is fierce competition across the globe.

A recent analysis I conducted, based on trends over the last 85 years, demonstrated that the budget for NIH should be 216 billion per year, not the proposed 27 billion. Similarly for NCI it should be 36 billion annually not 4.5 billion as is currently proposed. The gap here is partly a gap in knowledge about where we should be and why, the public appreciating the amazing discoveries that have led to all those cancer survivors, factors that have eroded public trust, and just how important it is for the US to be #1 in the world in science, and medicine.

Scientists and clinicians know they can do much better with communicating the importance of research to both the government and the public. Public trust can be improved by committing to pursuit of truth in science and medicine with less politics or conflicts of interest. I must say that conflict of interest is a double-edged sword and shouldn’t categorically mean evil or corruption. Often the most conflicted individuals have the most knowledge, and if the conflicts are disclosed and kept in check, society benefits. Public-private partnerships have been and will continue to be a key to progress and commercialization of discoveries for the public good.

It is important to appreciate that fundamental discoveries that have fueled success have come from academia as has the pipeline for industry’s workforce. I have said before and will repeat here that we have no trillion-dollar endowments in the US that yield annual 50 billion dollars that can be used for research and therefore no way to substitute for the government investments that have borne fruit. Our institutions provide valuable environments for education and research to sustain a discovery ecosystem that is unmatched anywhere in the world.

The US can certainly afford the needed investments in science, biotechnology and cancer research given the GDP and so it’s time to address that gap in funding that has persisted for twenty years.

There has to be a clear path to being #1 in science and medicine. This begins with recognizing that government investments are needed and will bear more fruit in an environment with accountability, collaboration, demonstrated return-on-investment, and impact to help patients.

Challenges remain with the ACS statistics. We can and should do better to unravel complicated environmental, genetic, socioeconomic causes, to progress on early detection and to provide hope through new treatments for cancer. It is in the hands of the Trump Administration to be transformational and to be remembered for generations to come.

Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD, FACP

Providence, Rhode Island

This Op-Ed was previously submitted to the owner of the LA Times on June 28, 2025.