Providence, Rhode Island, July 22, 2025.

It is 2 AM on a weekday and I’m in severe pain 8 days after extraction of a partially impacted chronically inflamed wisdom tooth prior to a planned aortic valve replacement open heart surgery.

I’m working full time trying to meet deadlines and numerous work responsibilities and family obligations.

My severe pain is not under control 8 days after a surgery that is known to be associated with severe pain.

I have had pain on and off during the last week and have had follow-up visits with the oral surgery doctor including after my cancer clinic yesterday. I am suffering.

My doctor initially prescribed medications including a one-day supply of oxycodone as 5 mg by mouth every 6 hours in addition to ibuprofen and acetaminophen. The ibuprofen and acetaminophen worked initially but now do not lessen the pain. I received a second prescription for a one-day supply of oxycodone.

The prescription would not be ready for many hours at the pharmacy.

I am an oncologist who trained at a time when pain was of such great importance in my specialty it was considered as a fifth vital sign.

As a physician, controlling pain and suffering has been for me something I can offer ill patients at a time of greatest need, and especially when cures are unavailable.

As physicians we try to get pain under control as quickly as possible. This is part of the trust relationship a patient has with their personal physician that ultimately as a patient I have confidence that I will not suffer.

We have had an opiate epidemic, and we have had drug abuse in society. Physicians are required to have opiate abuse training as a requirement for licensure. States keep track of opioid prescriptions. It has become more difficult for patients to access narcotics for pain relief.

Now medicine is practiced differently and does a poor job with pain and suffering. This is from current personal experience as a patient.

My pain is not under control, and I am suffering at 2 AM when I need to be available for a 7 AM meeting and other activities during the day.

I should not have to go to an emergency room in the middle of the night to take care of this. If my pain and suffering are not better, I will have no choice.

I can see how individuals in severe pain can choose death over life. Pain ruins our quality of life and prevents us from doing anything normal as part of everyday life.

The medical profession needs to alleviate suffering of human beings in pain. I am reminded of the Hippocratic Oath and the reason I became a physician.

Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD, FACP

This article was previously submitted to the New England Journal of Medicine on July 22, 2025.