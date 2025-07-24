Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moonspinner's avatar
Moonspinner
Jul 25

I pray that you receive proper, adequate, and timely pain medication. Here in New Zealand, my partner and I are fortunate that as an end-stage, metastatic to the hip/spine prostate cancer patient who is in the local hospice program, my partner has been mostly pain-free for many months now, due to adequate morphine pills, a fresh supply of which I am able to fetch every 10 days at the local pharmacy. For that we are very grateful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture