The US has over 18 million cancer survivors with millions of lives saved due to numerous advances over decades. But in 2025 in the US, for the second year in a row, there will be greater than 2 million new diagnoses of cancer and over 600,000 deaths. US biomedical and cancer research currently faces unprecedented 40% cuts in funding allocations for the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The Administration is addressing issues of waste, irreproducibility, and transparency and those are important problems that must be dealt with. Robert F. Kennedy’s strategy involves reorganization of NIH to address some redundancies, streamline peer review and create a more collegial environment where different points of view and ideas are taken more seriously and respected. Uncertainty at academic institutions has characterized the first 6 months of 2025. President Trump, HHS Director Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya are addressing chronic disease to Make America Healthy Again.

I have spent decades at respected academic institutions and made significant contributions regarding control of cell division (I have a gene named after me called WAF1) and how our innate immune system responds under stress. I discovered how a tumor suppressor gene boosts a cell death mechanism to eliminate cancerous cells and discovered and brought new drugs for patients with cancer including brain cancer and others.

Our country under an America First Agenda has a precious opportunity to make a difference towards the cancer burden building on discoveries that have and will help millions. We have so many advances in genomics, drivers of the complex cellular environment of a cancer for which we now have effective treatments. There’s never more excitement and promise to help patients. Cancer is so complex with hundreds of forms and heterogeneity within a given patient that evolves over time to evade our best treatments. The hope is to exploit the immune system and provide personalized treatment for each patient with cancer. This is the future that has been long and coming. Strong government investments from tax revenues over the last century have brought us to where we are today. Presidents Roosevelt and Nixon made a difference over many decades in what has always been a bipartisan cause.

The investments over the last century established an impressive infrastructure through the NIH and National Cancer Institute (NCI) that is the envy of the world and recognized by our peers throughout the world. The NCI-designated cancer centers are well-known throughout the US and this is where people in our communities find hope for life-saving treatments. The US has led the world through new scientific discoveries, disease treatments such as for cancer, and Nobel Prizes in Physiology or Medicine. Immigrants from all over the world have made important contributions. Unfortunately for two decades, for unclear reasons, the government support of biomedical research at agencies such as NIH has not kept up with inflation and this has been slowly eroding scientific advances and impact. The Administration’s proposed 40% cut to NIH’s 50-billion-dollar budget will not help us be #1 in the world. Based on trends over the last century I uncovered, the budget for NIH in 2025-2026 should be 216 billion dollars and not 27 billion dollars. Similarly, NCI should have 36 billion dollars in 2025-2026 not 4.5 billion dollars. The average person can and should understand where we should be and why along with the progress that has led to all those cancer survivors. Those of us at the frontlines of discovery making progress in biomedical research and cancer care know we can communicate better how taxpayer dollars have made a difference and continue to make a difference in millions of lives.

The US should afford needed cancer research investments given the GDP of 30 trillion dollars and 5 trillion dollars that we spend annually on US healthcare. Investing in scientific discovery and innovation will ultimately reduce healthcare costs and improve the lives of people in the US and elsewhere. We can be #1 by understanding the necessity and impact of taxpayer dollars with accountability and return-on-investment while reducing the burden from cancer. We should do better with studying the complicated interplay between environmental, genetic and socioeconomic causes to address the burden of cancer across different communities throughout the US. If we succeed, the Trump Administration will have been transformational and will be remembered for generations to come. It is too important and urgent.

Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD, FACP

Barrington, Rhode Island

This Op-Ed was previously submitted to The Washington Post on June 29, 2025.