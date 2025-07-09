Does the US need more NCI-designated cancer centers?

The short answer is yes, in every state as well as within regions with access within 100-200 miles especially in more densely populated states. Rhode Island and Central Pennsylvania are examples I’m very familiar with that need such cancer centers. Others include vast regions in the middle of the US, the northwest, and elsewhere.

The US National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers have made their mark on discovery science, collaboration, impact on patients and community. They have continued to evolve in addressing the cancer burden within their catchment areas. It is well known that every life-saving breakthrough in cancer care was available and tested in a clinical trial at an NCI-designated cancer center. As such these institutions bring hope to patients and everyone in our society. It is also well known that clinical outcomes are better for patients when they receive care at NCI-designated cancer centers.

Current Landscape.

On July 9, 2025, the NCI’s website states:

“There are 73 NCI-Designated Cancer Centers, located in 37 states and the District of Columbia, that are funded by NCI to deliver cutting-edge cancer treatments to patients. Of these 73 institutions:

9 are Clinical Cancer Centers, recognized for their scientific leadership, resources, and the depth and breadth of their research in basic, clinical, and/or prevention, cancer control, and population science.

57 are Comprehensive Cancer Centers, also recognized for their leadership and resources, in addition to demonstrating an added depth and breadth of research, as well as substantial transdisciplinary research that bridges these scientific areas.

7 are Basic Laboratory Cancer Centers that are primarily focused on laboratory research and often conduct preclinical translation while working collaboratively with other institutions to apply these laboratory findings to new and better treatments.”

And this is the map where the NCI-designated cancer centers are currently located:

Distance Matters.

It is obvious that some states and large regions within the US have no NCI-designated centers. Some of these are red states. My own State of Rhode Island has no NCI-designated cancer center and importantly Rhode Island is not within the catchment area of any other cancer center. Some densely populated states have numerous NCI-designated cancer centers.

As our healthcare system has continued to deteriorate in part due to what has been described as the corporatization of medicine, it has become obvious that distance matters. If you have a medical emergency and there’s no hospital facility within 100 or 200 miles or more, healthcare outcomes are diminished.

Mission of NCI centers.

NCI-designated cancer centers strive to understand and reduce the cancer burden in their catchment area that is typically defined by the areas they serve and where patients seek their care. These centers bring people and resources together to make discoveries and find cures. Through community outreach efforts, cancer centers learn about their communities and work to intervene not only to address the burden of cancer, but to address the concerns of the community on many issues including access to care, understanding clinical trials, trust, and specific cultural or socioeconomic issues that concern specific populations, racial, ethnic groups, or ancestries.

A good example for Community Outreach and Engagement from 2024 has been put forth by the Mayo Clinic. Some aspects such as DEI have had to adapt to the current political circumstances.

Hub and spoke with centralized infrastructure.

The NCI-designated cancer centers represent a fantastic collaborative network of institutions that conduct scientific basic, translational and clinical research including population research. NCI-designated cancer centers are an extension of the NCI and are supported by numerous national resources that have evolved over decades.

A good example from 2024 is the Research Network to Evaluate Emerging Cancer Screening Technologies.

Aspects of the hub and spoke model of the NCI involves centralized programs in addition to the NCI intramural program and the Frederick National Labs. A few examples include NCATS, the Ras Initiative, CTEP, Patient-Derived Models, the SPORE Program, NeXT, NCORP, and the NCI’s National Clinical Trials Network.

More NCI-designated Cancer Centers needed.

With a national cancer research infrastructure and resources that support all aspects of preclinical and clinical research (and there are many other resources not mentioned) there is opportunity to increase impact more locally throughout the US. For example, there should be a minimum of one cancer center within each state in the US. Moreover, for large regions where the local population is spread out over hundreds of miles there should be affiliated facilities that provide clinical care but also some laboratories and programs that focus on the local communities and their cancer burdens.

Many NCI-designated cancer centers already have developed resources, programs, and clinical trials that themselves serve as part of a hub and spoke model within their catchment area communities.

Cancer research and care has been implemented up to a high national standard at NCI-designated cancer centers for decades. Community cancer centers can have links to the NCI-designated cancer centers for access to more limited resources such as early phase clinical trials. There should be efforts to make the advances available locally as well using readily available technologies (AI, virtual healthcare, drone technologies, visualization tools, etc). Of course, workforce issues need to be addressed as it is already problematic throughout the US but more acutely in underserved areas.

New NCI-designated cancer centers must meet certain standards and metrics in addition to providing a compelling argument for why they are needed. There are NCI-designated cancer centers focused on basic research and those are very important national resources. The stand-alone cancer centers have in quite a few cases extended their impact within other states. Understanding at the most basic level and working to prevent cancer will have important impact as will the discovery of cures. There is of course much practical impact that can be achieved through implementation science.

Resources, Support and Accountability

NCI-designated cancer centers are supported by grants, philanthropy, state allocations, and by the institutions they serve. The NCI-designated cancer centers elevate healthcare in their regions and support the reputations of their health systems. The sources of support are critical not just for establishing cancer centers but also for sustaining their competitiveness and impact.

One of the arguments for a minimum of one NCI-designated cancer center in each state is the opportunity for stronger and more consistent state support. There should be an expectation for state support of cancer centers that address unmet needs. NCI-designated cancer centers help the local and regional economies not just by bringing jobs, but through intellectual property and commercialization. Every state also has unique opportunities through philanthropy by those who care deeply about their communities in addition to grateful patients.

Accountability through accomplishments with concrete metrics is how cancer centers operate. The public demands no less. NCI-designated cancer centers serve their communities every day and that is part of the return on investment and visible accountability in every day life. Cancer incidence, mortality, availability of innovative clinical trials, scientific discoveries, new drugs, approvals, and clinical practice changing advances are some other examples by which NCI-designated cancer centers are held accountable.

There are opportunities to grow the impact of the national cancer program through inclusion of additional cancer centers that are worthy of NCI designation as there is certainly unmet need. The NCI cancer centers program upholds high standards and such standards should be accessible throughout the US, in every state or region, to help reduce the burden from cancer.

Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD, FACP

Barrington, Rhode Island