This morning (July 7, 2025) I attended virtually the FDA and NIH Workshop on Reducing Animal Testing. I have been following developments in this area with some skepticism but also with an open mind.

As a translational physician-scientist oncologist the path to successful FDA IND and clinical development for novel drugs in oncology in near and dear to me. My own Brown University has taken steps through a Center for Alternatives to Animals in Testing to educate through a course on the three R’s (Refinement, Reduction, and Replacement).

In addition to attending the FDA and NIH Workshop, I reviewed the FDA “Roadmap to Reducing Animal Testing in Preclinical Safety Studies” with discussion of new approach methodologies (NAM’s).

I have mentioned to some colleagues some reservations about abandonment of animal testing as the gold standard in preclinical drug testing and that it will be difficult to enroll on first-in-human studies of drugs or drug combinations that have never been tested in animals.

My position is that an evidence-based approach is urgently needed before changing FDA guidance or policies for drug developers or for fully endorsing using taxpayer dollars to invest widely in the development of NAM models.

I am also concerned about the new requirement for NIH grants that mandate use of alternatives to animal testing. Such requirements are already in place with IACUC’s that approve animal studies and support the ethical use of animals when there are no alternatives.

More importantly, the FDA and NIH Workshop drove home the point that NAM technologies are still under development with multiple programs to accelerate development and validation through NIH and ARPA-H.

This means that investigators will be prematurely asked to incorporate technologies that may still need 5-10 years before they are validated to the exclusion of animal studies. This opens up risks to reviewer biases for grants depending on their views of where the science is, not to mention the feeling that this is being forced as another unfunded mandate.

Show me examples where AI or organ-on-a-chip models were more than adjunctive. The key here is better or more predictive than in vivo testing. Are there specific examples where animal testing for first-in-human drug trials added nothing?

Equally important are examples where neither animal testing nor AI or other NAM’s would have predicted the TGN1412 or BIA 10-2474 trial outcomes.

And what about examples where non-animal models supported development but efficacy studies in vivo failed to show robust effects? Such drugs would be expected to fail in the clinic but would that have been predicted by the alternatives to animal testing?

It would make sense to bring FDA databases together and demonstrate utility. It would be important to demonstrate the relevance of any existing database for a new chemical entity. This is a tough one given that extremely small chemical modifications can greatly impact the safety and efficacy profile of a new drug. The availability of the databases to the scientific community can be facilitated by FDA along with interoperability and unification.

We should be reminded that access to big data is not the same as utility of course (and so we shouldn’t oversell the potential impact of such databases). This is non-withstanding the recent report in Nature Medicine “A generative AI-discovered TNIK inhibitor for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis: a randomized phase 2a trial” that was highlighted in Nature “AI-enabled drug discovery reaches clinical milestone.”

Will NAM’s be developed as adjunctive to animal testing or will they truly replace animal testing? Government investments are fine but much of the innovation and support could come from industry including companies that will commercialize the NAM technologies. The requirement for their use universally in NIH grants seems premature.

The presentations at today’s FDA and NIH Workshop were balanced, informative with good coverage of issues and limitations and the questions were spot on.

I will state upfront my concerns with the elimination of animal testing but also say upfront that elimination is not the word being used. My concerns with reducing, refining, and replacing animal testing is based on the following specific issues that need to be addressed:

· Will not save money ultimately

· Will have limitations in addressing pharmacokinetics (PK) of drugs in different physiological settings

· Will not adequately address physiological responses within an organism

· Will not address remote cellular interactions or factors released by distant cells that may impact drug availability or efficacy

· Will not address drug delivery to specific tissues or tumors

· Will nor adequately address anti-cancer drug effects in a complex in vivo tumor microenvironment in an immune competent system

· Will not be too helpful for prevention studies where agents are being developed for use in a normal (at risk) population whereas genetically-engineered mouse models (or other spontaneous or induced disease models) can demonstrate preventative drug effects over many months of treatment

· Will not adequately assess effects on fertility where the gold standard is impact on pregnancy and delivery, litter size, etc

· Will not, absent in vivo studies, adequately serve the needs of companies or investors in mitigating risks for their development programs

· Will not adequately address the risks human subjects are asked to sign off on

· Do not address tissue effects or systemic effects on tissues in the context of a living organism

· Do not address bioavailability based on diet or interactions with food

· Do not address chronic toxicities

· Do not address cognitive or behavioral effects

· Do not adequately model multiple dosing for cumulative effects or drug combination effects including effects on PK

· Do not address the effects of in vivo metabolites

· Do not address drug elimination routes

· Will not readily address immune cell maturation, hematopoiesis or stem cell biology although some information can come from lower organisms

With these concerns in mind, it was reassuring to hear FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary state that implementation of the roadmap will be stepwise and iterative with examples such as drugs already approved in Europe shouldn’t need further animal testing. The development of biosimilars and drugs that are being repurposed also represents low hanging fruit here where extensive animal testing may not be necessary due to availability of much relevant human data.

It was revealing to hear some speakers state that in some cases conclusions from animal studies are non-informative or non-interpretable. It was also mentioned that in some cases animal studies “overpredict toxicities.” The first comments that appear dismissive or particularly negative to non-experts can influence decision makers inappropriately. The issue with overpredicting toxicities is not trivial and one could argue that such information is part of a package that FDA should have available, and that IRB’s, consent forms and package inserts should include such information.

Overall, I would like to see more input and presentations by bioethicists, patient advocates, legal scholars and clinicians involved in first-in-human drug studies and patient care. Their input would provide much value to the current discussion, risk-to-benefit equations, potential for legal challenges or suits in the future if animal studies are eliminated and severe adverse outcomes are observed in humans.

The patient perspective is very important here as well. For example, will consent forms patients sign be clear on limited pre-clinical animal testing? The field will need to address the limitations stated above in the implementation of NAM’s to ensure progress while limiting costs and managing promises and expectations with alternatives to animal testing.

Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD, FACP

Barrington, Rhode Island