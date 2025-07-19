The Spring and Summer of 2025 have seen unprecedented pull-backs in US Government support of science. Reductions have impacted Federal Agencies at HHS with personnel resignations or firings and the reduced allocations to competitive peer-reviewed government grants have had a chilling effect at universities with hiring freezes and widespread cost-cutting measures.

This has not been having a positive impact on the research workforce, the teachers and students or our communities at large. Stagnation is not what we want in science, technology, research innovation, medical breakthroughs, or the development of life-saving cures for diseases like cancer.

The sluggishness has consequences to stifling local economies and ultimately undesirable impact towards public health.

On July 18, 2025, I read “‘It’s a nightmare.’ U.S. funding cuts threaten academic science jobs at all levels.”

I felt as though an urgent national discourse is needed within and outside academia regarding new realities being faced. Science’s workforce needs solutions to survive and thrive. I posted this to several of my social medial channels.

One of my social media outlets that I joined in early November 2022, is mastodon that started a few years ago to decentralize the archiving and control of the media. I don’t have much following or too much engagement there.

But when I posted my comment, I got a reply “If they can’t survive without government money then they should die,” to which I responded “clearly science has failed the public if the public would let science die in the US.”

The poster went on to say ““Let science die.” Like the fauxvid science pushed on us all?” to which I replied “science is about so much more than a vaccine. It’s like shutting down the library because you don’t like a certain book or even a section. As someone who has dedicated his life to science and helping patients, I find that troubling.”

The exchange highlighted for me a gap (more like a canyon) between where we are and where we need to be as far as connecting with the general public about science.

If some feel like we should let science die, should we no longer teach or believe in science?

Another development I became aware of on July 18, 2025 is an article published in the New York Times entitled “E.P.A. Says It Will Eliminate Its Scientific Research Arm.”

For someone who leads a cancer center in a state with high cancer rates I found this very concerning.

Cleaner air, water, environmental pollutants, chemical exposures, auto emissions, lead, pesticides are some areas of research at E.P.A. Will they be affected?

Moving away from science does not seem wise and could have detrimental effects towards the population, suffering, and the environment.

But why do we need science anyway? We experience gravity every day, the air and the wind. Our food is part of nature, we reproduce as a species, and care for our young as animals do.

But humans are not just animals. Humans are part of an evolved animal kingdom and have distinguished themselves through thousands of years of civilization with cultures and knowledge.

The US is relatively young in this history as an experiment in freedom with governance by the people. The freedom was fought hard for and the last many decades have seen progress and prosperity from the free enterprise capitalist society.

Civilized societies care about their people’s health and welfare regardless of whether they are rich or poor.

In our own society here in the US, we have advanced healthcare, arguably the most advanced in the world. But life expectancy lags in the US behind other advanced nations.

Part of the agenda of the Trump Administration and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is to address this issue by focusing on chronic diseases, lifestyle and habits including during childhood that impact on lifelong health and wellbeing.

I referred in an article about our National Cancer Program to some comments made recently by Professor and Nobel Laureate Bill Kaelin. They are relevant here because Dr. Kaelin pointed out the secret sauce of American dominance in science and medicine over the better part of the last century.

It was a combination of post-war investments combined with attracting the best minds from around the world to work on advancing knowledge through research innovation.

The impact is well-known throughout the world, from cancer cures to Nobel Prizes to satellites and advanced genomic technologies. Research in the US and supported by the taxpayer has revolutionized medicine while advancing science.

This has helped the economy through entrepreneurship and commercialization for the public good per the vision of the Bayh-Dole Act of 1980.

Where does this leave us as we lose the secret sauce Dr. Kaelin described within a climate where members of the public express that their view that we should just “let science die.”

It leaves us with a bleak future losing global leadership and far worse when science is so unappreciated by the general public.

Science and engineering have a powerful appeal to young people who ask questions about the universe, biology, and who love to tinker. Whether it is by understanding how a computer works, building a robot, or delving into the mysteries within living cells.

As they grow, if they are inspired, they might build rockets like Elon Musk, figure out how our bodies sense oxygen and respond to low oxygen as Dr. Kaelin did, or develop organs-on-a-chip, molecular diagnostics and life-saving cures for diseases like cancer.

The latter take efforts at discovery in academia, mostly supported by government through competitive grants, cooperation with industry, pharma, hospitals and the FDA to ultimately bring technologies and curies to the public.

These things start with a love of science, the inspiration we get from great teachers, our own curiosity, and the desire within us to help humankind.

Our system is far from perfect and certainly requires reforms as the administration is pursuing. But we must keep an eye on the ball with consequences of actions and policies. This is especially important in a world with severe competition for global leadership.

While some may not either care or understand what’s at stake, I for one believe we must pay much attention, appreciate science, and recognize the urgency as time goes by.

There is urgency due to the race for leadership and more importantly an urgency given life expectancy in the US and the burden from chronic diseases such as cancer.

Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD, FACP

Barrington, Rhode Island