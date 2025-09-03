Subscribe
Sign in
Seeking truth and restoration of public trust in COVID immunizations
This morning, September 3, 2025, I had the privilege of participating in a two-hour discussion as a member of the ACIP COVID-19 Workgroup under Dr.
Sep 3
•
Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD
39
21
July 2025
AI is dangerously spreading misinformation
Cautionary note about AI involvement in science, medicine and public availability without accountability
Jul 24
•
Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD
36
5
Pain leads to unnecessary suffering
Providence, Rhode Island, July 22, 2025.
Jul 24
•
Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD
3
1
Appreciate and Support Science
For Love Of God (FLOG) Do Not Let Science Die
Jul 19
•
Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD
2
Collaboration in US and Global Fight Against Cancer
It's Urgent and Important
Jul 16
•
Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD
Why the public should care about NCI site visits
Accountability for taxes well spent at its finest
Jul 12
•
Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD
1
Revisiting the National Cancer Act of 1971 in looking towards the future of the National Cancer Program
Today, Friday 11, 2025, I was inspired by some cancer center director colleagues to review the National Cancer Act of 1971. In particular, why we have…
Jul 12
•
Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD
5
Does the US need more NCI-designated cancer centers?
The short answer is yes.
Jul 9
•
Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD
Are we ready to reduce animal testing in cancer drug development and to require alternatives in each new NIH grant submission?
This morning (July 7, 2025) I attended virtually the FDA and NIH Workshop on Reducing Animal Testing. I have been following developments in this area…
Jul 7
•
Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD
1
Donald Trump’s Cancer Research Strategy Could Deliver for Patients
The US has over 18 million cancer survivors with millions of lives saved due to numerous advances over decades. But in 2025 in the US, for the second…
Jul 5
•
Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD
1
President Trump’s Investments in Cancer Research can Deliver for Patients
We are witnessing the fruits of research to prevent and cure cancer with the US approaching 20 million cancer survivors with over a hundred thousand…
Jul 5
•
Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD
2
© 2025 Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts